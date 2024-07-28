Hidalgo, Mexico.- Agents of the National Guard (GN) in coordination with the Mexican Army seized a van, inside which they found drums with more than 2,700 liters of illegally obtained fuel or huachicol.

The events occurred when personnel from both institutions were carrying out patrols to prevent and combat illegal oil theft in the town of Santa Elena Paliseca, in the municipality of Cuautepec.

According to the official report, while traveling on a dirt road near the Tuxpan-Tula pipeline, they spotted a parked, abandoned truck.

“As they approached, the officers perceived an intense smell of fuel. Through the windows of the vehicle, several blue drums were observed inside, which is why a physical inspection was carried out,” it was detailed.

“It was identified that the seats had been removed from the truck to allow the transport of 15 plastic containers, each with a capacity of 200 liters, which were filled to 90 percent of their capacity, giving a total of approximately 2,700 liters of possible hydrocarbon, without any documentation proving its legal origin,” the armed forces added.

Given the risk posed by the accumulation of fuel, a perimeter security fence was established to prevent residents of the area from approaching, in addition to implementing a search operation to locate the occupants of the truck, without any arrests related to this crime being reported so far.

The vehicle and the containers with the hydrocarbon were made available to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s office in the state, in order to continue the corresponding investigations.

This discovery was made within the framework of the Joint Plan to Combat Hydrocarbon Theft in the state of Hidalgo.