The state company Russian Highways has announced 11 auctions to find contractors who will carry out the work required for the reconstruction of the future toll section of the M-4 Don highway. The relevant information is posted on the public procurement portal.

We are talking about a section of the road from Verkhniy Mamon to the border with the Rostov region. The total maximum value of the contracts will be 2.6 billion rubles. Five contracts worth 1.37 billion rubles relate to the barrier fencing, three for 835.6 million rubles – the installation of a mesh fence, writes IA “Abireg”…

Two auctions for a total of 399.98 million rubles were announced for the construction of overpasses, another one for 50.67 million rubles – archaeological research and clearing the area from explosive objects.

They intend to select performers on November 26 from among small and medium-sized businesses.

The contractor for the main work on the reconstruction of the section of the route has already been found. The contract value was RUB 16.32 billion. The repair will affect 62 km of the M-4 Don motorways. It is planned to be completed by July 2023.