More than 2.7 thousand flags and decorative elements will decorate Moscow in honor of May 9. This was announced on Wednesday, May 5, by the deputy mayor of the capital for housing and public utilities and improvement Petr Biryukov.

“Victory Day is one of the most beloved and important holidays for our country, this year we celebrate the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. By this significant date, the hero city Moscow will be festively decorated – flags, decorative structures, thematic stands and steles, greeting cards will be installed on the streets, ”the deputy mayor said.

He stressed that the decorations will correspond to a special concept, which involves the use of red as the main color, as it symbolizes the victory of the USSR over the Nazi troops. Decorations will be located at the entrances to the city, on the Third Transport Ring and other highways, on bridges, embankments, pedestrian zones, as well as in parks and squares.

In addition, decorative structures will be installed near the building of the RF Ministry of Defense – the Order of Victory and Salute of Victory will appear there, and the Hero City Moscow star will be located near the Arc de Triomphe.

The head of the Municipal Economy Complex indicated that all elements will be reused by redecorating and replacing the canvases.

The day before, it was reported that in Moscow, fireworks in honor of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be launched from 16 points. It is expected that from 72 fireworks installations and a special launch complex for the production of fireworks “Tricolor” will release over 12 thousand fireworks into the sky.

Salutes and fireworks on Victory Day will also be seen by residents of Kaliningrad, Novosibirsk, Sevastopol, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Yekaterinburg, Volgograd and 12 other cities of the Russian Federation.