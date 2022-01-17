Law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan have already detained 2,601 people for participating in illegal actions and looting in Alma-Ata. This was reported by the press service of the commandant’s office of the city on Monday, January 17.

“In total, since the beginning of the anti-terrorist operation, 2,601 participants in illegal actions, looting and other crimes have been detained. In total, 127 firearms and 4,077 ammunition were confiscated,” the press service reported. Kazakh Telegraph Agency.

During the day, the police received 329 messages, of which 48 were signals that required prompt response. It is noted that all messages have been processed.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan due to rising prices for liquefied gas. In some cities, the rallies turned into riots. The situation has escalated especially in the country’s largest city, Alma-Ata.

The protesters, among whom, according to the authorities, turned out to be extremists, broke into the administration building, set fire to the prosecutor’s office, the office of the ruling party and seized the presidential residence. During the riots, 19 security officials were killed, two of them were beheaded. The country’s authorities said that such brutal actions indicate a terrorist threat.

Amid the unrest, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the CSTO (it includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. On January 12, he announced the completion of the CSTO peacekeeping operation in the country.