In the UK, COVID-19 was detected in another 2,412 people per day. This is evidenced by data British government on Tuesday 18 May.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country exceeds 4.45 million, specifies RT…

On May 15, it was reported that the Indian strain of COVID-19, known as B.1.617.2, which is currently spreading throughout the UK, could provoke 10,000 hospitalizations per day by the summer.

Experts from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said there is a risk of a deadly third wave of COVID-19, as the country still has few citizens who have been vaccinated.

Earlier, on May 13, allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok expressed his opinion in an interview with NSNthat the pandemic will decline when more than 70% of the population gains immunity from the coronavirus. He added that in those countries where most of the population is vaccinated, the incidence of COVID-19 has decreased.