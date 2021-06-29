The first penalty shootout of this European Football Championship, at the end of the spectacular match between France and Switzerland, was watched by 2.3 million people last night. The Evening Stage therefore started very late and with 353,000 viewers only scored half the number of Sunday evening.
After regulation time and extra time, the score was 3-3. The penalty shootout ended in 5-4. Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, invariably called ‘bonsai keeper’ by NOS commentator Jeroen Grueter because of his short height, managed to keep the penalty kick of French star player Kylian Mbappé out of the net. Switzerland thus sent world champion France home. Mbappe apologized on Instagram for his mistake.
The match before, between Spain and Croatia, was the second most watched program of the evening with 1.7 million viewers. The review was viewed by nearly 1.9 million people, Studio Europe had to make do with just under 800,000 viewers. The program only started a minute before midnight.
the evening stage, which only started after half past one in the morning, was even more bothered by the late time: 353,000 people stayed awake for that. On SBS 6, the men of The Orange Summer on the early evening 626,000 viewers. After the penalty kicks, they continued with 444,000 interested.
For the non-sports enthusiast Help my husband is a handyman on RTL 4 the most watched alternative with almost 900,000 viewers.
