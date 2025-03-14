More than 19,000 applicants for the 92 VPO of Seville of up to 350,000 euros

In Seville, as in so many other cities, there is a serious housing problem. And this is endorsed by the last promotion of the Housing Municipal Company (Emvisesa)Residencial Cruz del Campo in the old lands of the brewery, with prices that They shoot between 200,000 and 350,000 euros VAT included despite being protected floors. Even so, more than 19,000 requests have been received for only 92 houses (206 for each of them), which will be raffled before a notary on March 28.

Andalusia elevates up to 59,000 euros per year the limit of family income to aspire to protected housing

He Hispanic City Council He defends that at 350,000 euros there are four homes and that most range between 200,000 and 220,000 euros (they are limited price), but the mayor, José Luis Sanz (PP), admits that we continue talking about “high and expensive prices”. In fact, it is so throughout Spain, although it has stressed that “do not mark them” the session and in fact that Emvisesa makes are 42% cheaper than those of Mercado Libre. If we talk about rent, the cost is 50% below what is usual.

The councilor has thus made a lit defense of his housing policy, which contrasts with the eight years of government of a PSOE to whom he has accused of “specular” with the protected floors and building “few and expensive”, 83, compared to the almost 900 that his municipal government has launched in less than two years. The accusation of speculation comes to the story that 40% six houses were approved that were not awarded in a promotion (in Cisneo Alto) to get them to the free market, a decision that the PP reversed when they reached the mayor’s office.

The PSOE criticizes the “lack of protection” of the VPO

“This is a usual practice in any promoter, but Emvisa had never done so,” said Sanz, who has also defended that the municipal company had a benefit of 1.5%last year, which in practice means that it reverses everything it enters. Incidentally, he has not saved criticism against the “fudge” of the Socialists on account that in another public promotion (Finance of the Rosary) endangered an injection of 13 million euros of European funds by having the floors Energy Qualification B, while now “it has double A and Pool”.





The PSOE does not see exactly the things, and its spokesman (former mayor Antonio Muñoz) denounces that the PP is executing a “speculation and official nonsense” strategy of the VPO. The result is their increase, which makes it difficult to access them families and young people with small income to end up awarding “those who have higher income.” Incidentally, he accuses Sanz of “draining his responsibilities” blaming the Government of Spain for the increase in housing.

“Obviously prices have risen” from a time to this part, the mayor recognizes, although he does not blame him for an action of his government but to inflation and the “disproportionate” increasing the materials. The cheapest municipal housing in Seville are now in Pítamo, two -room households around 120,000 euros, but beyond the 350,000 there can be no because the stops are set by modules whose amount establishes the central government.

The key, in the hands of Pedro Sánchez

Conclusion? “You can lower the prices of protected housing, flatly,” says Sanz, but the key is the Executive of Pedro Sánchez, which has been claimed again from the last days: that VAT goes down (now in 10%) and the cost of the construction module, which establishes direct aid, which approves fiscal deductions … The City Council – it says – has no room for maneuver. Only something residual through a Tax on constructions, facilities and works (ico) that is already lowered.

“Vpo for rich”: the City of Seville unleashes a social dust to offer public flats at 350,000 euros



Despite admitting the crazy real estate market, Sanz says that “at all” it is proposed to declare tensioning areas as allowed by state law. Intervene prices, he says, what he gets is to withdraw market offer, which helps prices. So in his opinion what needs to be done is to build the better, the only formula to reduce the sector and what Emvisa already helps, which with its public floors “helps contain market prices.”