Brazil recorded, for the second consecutive day, a record daily death toll from the Corona virus, amounting to 1,910 deaths, according to official data confirming the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the country.

According to the data published by the Ministry of Health, which many scientists say does not reflect the actual reality of the epidemiological situation in the country, the total death toll from the pandemic in the largest country in Latin America in terms of population has reached 259,271 deaths.

And Brazil, with a population of 212 million, recorded 71,704 new cases of the virus in the last twenty-four hours, in the second worst daily toll since the epidemic began to spread in this country.

On Tuesday, Brazil recorded a record daily death toll of 1,641 deaths.

Over the past seven days, the daily death rate rose to 1,331 deaths.

As of last February, this rate had not exceeded the threshold of 1,100 deaths per day.

Brazil is the second most affected country in the world, after the United States, in terms of human losses.

While epidemiologists warn that the epidemiological situation in Brazil is likely to worsen dramatically in the next two weeks, the country’s health system is from now on the verge of collapse.

Hospital bed occupancy rates were above 80% in 19 of the country’s 27 states, according to the Fiucruz Institute.

And on Wednesday, the state of São Paulo (southeast), the richest and most populous state in the country (46 million people), announced the return of work for two weeks with severe restrictions to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Under these restrictions, residents of the state will no longer be permitted to engage in “essential activities” related to health, food, and public transportation. However, schools and churches will remain open.