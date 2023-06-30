In an area of ​​12,000 square meters, in Ciudad Universitaria, stands Universum, the Science Museum, whose remodeling work will conclude in December.

Around 450 people work at the facility, including scholarship students and workers.

Due to the pandemic, it closed in March 2020 and reopened its doors in mid-2021 only on Saturdays and Sundays and for the vaccinated public.

The first day of its reopening they had 683 visitors. So far in 2023 they have received 193 thousand.

Among the most distant points of origin, the university campus has received groups of students from various parts of the country, such as Cancun, and from nations such as Peru.

In July, the visit of a group brought by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization is expected, with young people from Jamaica, Guatemala, the United States, Costa Rica and Mexico.