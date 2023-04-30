The Iraqi Ministry of Health entered the crisis line, announcing the registration of a relative increase in cases of meningitis in Sulaymaniyah and its neighboring areas, and sending a specialized team to the city to take samples and study the recorded cases from an epidemiological point of view..

Details of the mission of the ministerial delegation

The ministry’s spokesman, Saif Al-Badr, told the Iraqi News Agency, on Friday, that “meningitis is present in Iraq and cases are recorded individually in all regions, but what happened in Sulaymaniyah and some of its neighboring regions is a relative increase in the number of cases, and immediately the Minister of Health directed Salih Al-Hasnawi, by sending a high-level team from the Department of Public Health, consisting of specialists from the National Center for Communicable Disease Control and experts in the field of epidemiology.“.

Al-Badr added, “The team went to the area, examined the cases, and tests were performed, samples were taken from them, and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory in Baghdad.”“.

Pointing out that “the important point is that there are no deaths so far, and all registered cases are under control and the necessary measures have been taken with them,” noting that “the injured are responding to treatment and many of them have been discharged with improvement.”“.

He continued, “We are waiting for the samples to be tested in order to find out the reasons for the increase,” calling on citizens “not to drift behind intimidation and what is published in some media and some social media pages.”“.

Despite the assurances of the responsible health authorities in Baghdad and the region that the disease is under control, there is widespread concern among parents for their children, due to this unprecedented increase in infections with this infectious disease..

What is meningitis?

According to the World Health Organization, the :

* Meningitis is a devastating disease that causes high mortality rates, which can lead to serious long-term complications .

* Meningitis remains a major global public health challenge.

* Epidemics of meningitis occur throughout the world, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

* Meningitis is caused by many organisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites.

* Bacterial meningitis is of particular concern, as this type of meningitis kills 1 in 10 people who contract it and 1 in 5 suffers severe complications.

* Meningitis is an inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord, usually caused by an infection. It is a fatal disease and requires immediate medical attention.

* There are several genera of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that can cause meningitis, and most infections can be passed from person to person..

* Bacterial meningitis is the most serious type of meningitis, and it can kill the infected person within 24 hours, and meningitis can affect people of any age.

There are effective treatments and vaccines against some of the major bacterial causes of meningitis, yet meningitis remains a major threat worldwide..

* The methods of transmission vary according to the organism, and most bacteria that cause meningitis, such as meningococcus, Streptococcus pneumoniae, and Haemophilus influenzae, settle in the nose and throat in humans, and are transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets or throat secretions, and streptococcus often settles in the human intestine or vagina, and can be passed from mother to fetus near the time of birth.

* Common symptoms of meningitis include a stiff neck, fever, confusion or altered mental status, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Less common symptoms include seizures, coma, and neurological impairment (such as loss of hearing or vision, cognitive deficits, or limb weakness)..

* 1 in 5 survivors of an episode of bacterial meningitis can suffer long-term effects. These include hearing loss, seizures, limb weakness, difficulties with vision, speech, language, memory and communication, as well as scarring and amputation of limbs after sepsis..

Pediatrician and neonatologist Dr. Ghaith Ibrahim says, in an interview with Sky News Arabia :

* Recording cases of meningitis in recent times, of course, calls for caution and work to avoid contact with the infected, or those who show signs of the disease. Prevention here is necessary to prevent the spread of infection and its spread, especially among children. .

* The symptoms are generally similar to those of colds and flu. Therefore, when you notice a rise in the child’s temperature, for example, you must pay attention, and go to the doctor to ascertain the nature of the child’s condition, and start treating the disease in its early stages in order to avoid greater complications on his health. .

* The important thing is not to worry too much, as most cases of meningitis are treated. Therefore, what is required is adherence to precautionary measures and personal hygiene rules, especially washing hands regularly, avoiding crowded and closed places, monitoring children and reducing their contact with others during such periods.