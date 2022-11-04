In the Region, more than 2% of the population with a license suffers from vision problems that can lead to the denial of renewal: “They should not get behind the wheel, for safety”
More than 2% of drivers in the Region of Murcia do not have the visual capacity required by law to get behind the wheel, but they continue to take to the roads and put their lives and the lives of others at risk. Specifically, 18,529 people of the 908,270 registered drivers in the Community do not reach the visual acuity of 50% set
