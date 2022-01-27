The Dubai Health Authority, on its platform at the Arab Health Exhibition, reviewed the exceptional development in the quality of service (a doctor for every citizen) and the smart technologies that were employed to serve patients inside and outside the country.

The authority had started implementing the service in mid-December 2019, in order to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which came within the provisions of the “Fifty Charter”, and since the launch of the service until now, the number of medical consultations has reached more than 185 A consultation.

The most important thing in the paths of the (a doctor for every citizen) service is the fruitful cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the authority, which was documented by a memorandum of understanding, which was concluded early last September, with the aim of including the country’s citizens abroad, with the modern medical care system provided by the service (( A doctor for every citizen), which is based on providing visual medical consultations around the clock, seven days a week.

According to the latest data related to this cooperation, the service witnessed an important and distinguished interaction from the citizens of the country in various countries of the world, while the specialized team of doctors based on the service was more responsive to the various medical consultations it received from citizens of the country abroad, and the average number of consultations per week reached 50 consultations .

The Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Faisal Issa Lutfi, confirmed that the ministry, in the context of strengthening the health care program for citizens outside the country, had provided medical consultation services to citizens outside the country under a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Health Authority through the “doctor for every citizen” service.

Lutfi explained: “In order to preserve the health and safety of the Emirati traveler, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which remains a top priority, and in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation provides a “doctor for every citizen” service, which has played a major role in the health care of the Emirati traveler. Especially since the beginning of the emergence of the Corona virus, and during the height of the pandemic, and as soon as the traveler contacts the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to report an injury, a health problem, or the need for medical advice, the Ministry’s team transfers his case to the Dubai Health Authority, and he is connected to a doctor through this distinguished service provided by elite One of the best doctors.”

For her part, Executive Director of the Primary Health Care Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Manal Taryam, said that the authority is very proud of the partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and appreciates the confidence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the service of (a doctor for every citizen), and for that the authority is making great efforts to continue developing the service, To be in accordance with the expectations of all citizens of the country abroad, and the expectations of all beneficiaries of (a doctor for every citizen) at the local level.

She pointed to the recently implemented workshop to enhance the opportunities for citizens abroad to benefit from the service (a doctor for every citizen), and to facilitate all means of direct and rapid communication between citizens and the team of doctors based on the service, explaining that the process of communication and providing medical advice is based on The latest technologies, smart means and equipment, which make direct (visual) communication more interactive between the citizen and the doctor.

Dr. Manal Taryam stressed that the Dubai Health Authority will spare no effort in serving the citizens of the country abroad, and informing them of all possible means of health care.



