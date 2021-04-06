More than 1,800 prisoners escaped from a prison in Nigeria

More than 1,800 prisoners escaped from a prison in Imo state in southeast Nigeria, following an attack by armed men, according to the prison authorities.

Prison Authority spokesman Francis Inupur said in a statement that “Owerri prison was attacked at around 2:15 am on Monday by unidentified gunmen who forcibly released 1,844 prisoners.”

The statement added, “Eyewitnesses said that they saw a large number of armed men on board pickup trucks, who immediately attacked the prison guards before they detonated the main gate.”

For his part, the official in charge of communications in Imo state prisons, James Madugba, confirmed that the prison had been attacked, noting that “the situation is under control” and calling on residents to “continue their work.”

Following the attack, the authorities in the neighboring state of Abia imposed a curfew from ten in the evening until six in the morning.

This is the largest attack targeting a prison in the country’s modern history.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari quickly condemned the attack, describing the perpetrators as “terrorists” and “anarchists”, without accusing the “indigenous people of Biafra”, the separatist group calling for the independence of the Biafra region where Imo State is located.

Emma Powerfull, speaking on behalf of the “indigenous people of Biafra,” denied any connection to the separatist group’s attack on the prison.