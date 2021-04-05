This Monday, more than 1,800 men escaped from a jail in the state of Imo, in southeastern Nigeria, after an attack by a group of bandits equipped with “sophisticated” weapons. Despite the fact that the Nigerian authorities assured that the situation is “under control”, this is the largest attack on a prison in the recent history of the African country.

The attacks began at two in the morning on Monday in the vicinity of the Owerri prison, capital of Imo state, in southeastern Nigeria. A group of heavily armed men attacked the city’s federal jail, after which a total of 1,844 inmates escaped from their cells.

According to a statement from the Nigerian Correctional Service, the bandits arrived with vans and highly “sophisticated” weapons, ready to confront the institution’s security personnel. After engaging in a shootout with the prison guards, the attackers managed to enter the main courtyard by using explosives.

“The Owerri Custody Center has been attacked by unknown armed men and a total of 1,844 inmates have been forcibly released,” said Francis Enrobe, spokesman for the Nigerian Prison Service, in the official note.

UPDATE: Owerri Custodial Center Attacked by Unknown Gunmen PRESS RELEASE The Owerri Custodial Center in Imo State has been attacked by unknown gunmen and forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody. The attackers who stormed the facility at about 0215hrs on Monday pic.twitter.com/nbMqBbtJ46 – Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) April 5, 2021



The government prison authorities emphasized that if the attackers managed to bypass the defenses of the prison security forces, it was because they were highly armed; after a “fierce battle” with the security forces.

To avoid panic in the region, Imo state prison communication officer James Madugba confirmed the attack, but assured that the “situation is under control”, urging residents to “go about their business. “.

However, the neighboring state of Abia has already established a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in view of the unexpected attack. In addition, residents of the region expressed “concern” regarding the events. Many are scared.

“We heard loud noises, such as weapons and explosives (…). We did not know what was happening. Everyone was afraid. The sounds were persistent and I thought that some people had come to attack us,” said a resident of the area to the news agency ‘EFE’.

Following the attack, six inmates voluntarily returned to prison to join the 35 who refused to leave the facility from the outset. In addition, from the Nigerian Police Forces it was noted that an investigation has been opened to clarify the facts, search for the fugitives and that troops have been deployed to face a possible new attack.

IMO ATTACK – IGP DEPLOYS SECURITY REINFORCEMENT SQUADS, SETS UP SPECIAL INVESTIGATION TEAM (SIT) • Directs CP Imo and the Special Investigation Team to Fish-Out and Bring Perpetrators to Book – Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) April 5, 2021



They also called for all “possible collaboration” on the part of the population to find the fugitives, in what has been the largest attack and prison break in Nigeria’s recent history.

Separatism and the Biafra question

It is suspected that the attack could have been perpetrated by the independence groups in the region. In fact, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack, calling the perpetrators “terrorists” and “anarchists”, but did not name the IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra), the Biafra independence group located in Imo.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB, in its acronym in English), is a group that calls for the separation and independence of southeastern Nigeria and that has had several frictions with the Nigerian Government. Currently, the IPOB continues to have separatist aspirations and has recently shown videos of its new militia, called the “Eastern Security Network” (ESN) – in which dozens of fighters can be seen training.

At the end of January, violence broke out between the Army and local communities, clashes that left at least one person dead. From the IPOB, the Government of Buhari is branded as “murderer” and “genocidal”. And, not surprisingly, the tension between the two sides remains very high 50 years after a bloody civil war that claimed the lives of almost a million people according to estimates.

However, the spokeswoman for the separatist group for Biafra, Emma Powerful, denied any relationship of the group with the events in the Owerri prison. In a statement sent to the ‘AFP’ agency, he described as “false” and “fallacious” all the information that accuses them. “Since the group was formed on the principle of peace, it would not compromise its principles in such an event,” Powerful said in the statement.

The Nigerian judicial system is characterized by high levels of corruption and slow procedures, which is why more than 70% of those arrested have never had a trial.

That is why, last October, during protests against police violence that turned into riots – under the slogan “end SARS“Special Anti-Theft Squad for its acronym in English-, several prisons in Lagos state were attacked, although no inmate managed to escape.

With EFE, AFP and local media