Thursday, November 9, 2023, 01:11







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The # QuieroCorredor movement, an initiative promoted by the Valencian Association of Entrepreneurs (AVE), will celebrate the seventh business event for the Mediterranean Corridor and second semiannual check-up of 2023 on November 16 at the Ifema Municipal Conference Center in Madrid.

In the he …

This content is exclusive for subscribers