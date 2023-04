How did you feel about the content of this article?

Satellite image shows smoke from a building near Khartoum International Airport, capital of Sudan | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

More than 180 civilians have been killed and 1,800 wounded during three days of fighting in Sudan between the army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (FAR) militia, the UN Special Envoy to the African country, Volker Perthes, at a press conference.

Perthes also denounced that in the last 48 hours, offices and warehouses of the World Food Program (WFP), Unicef ​​and other UN agencies “have been caught in the crossfire, looted and destroyed in Darfur”, a scenario that he described as a “great transgression”.

Regarding the situation of the fighting, the UN representative warned that “there seems to be some mobilization of the tribal militias involved in the conflict between the Army and the FAR, and that they are intensifying in Khartoum, where heavy fighting is taking place at the airport and at military bases. ”.

Fighting has also intensified in Darfur, especially in Al Fasher and Nyala in the north and south of the country’s troubled western region.

Perthes confirmed that both the Army and the FAR agreed this Monday, for the second consecutive day, to stop hostilities for three hours and promote the opening of humanitarian corridors so that civilians can take refuge in safe areas, access hospitals or go to search for supplies, but fighting resumed before the end of the ceasefire.