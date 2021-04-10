The Civil Guard, within the framework of the PHYLLOS operation, has intervened in a non-profit organization in A Coruña more than 176 tons of food that violated quality and food safety regulations.

Two people have been investigated as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health by putting at risk the health of the people to whom they delivered food products in breach of the requirements established in the regulations on food quality.

The operation began in December 2019 as a result of the inspections that the Functional Area of ​​Agriculture and Fisheries of the Government Delegation in Galicia carries out periodically to the Distribution Associated Organizations (OAR), which are the entities in charge of delivering food from the food aid programs of the European Aid Fund for the Most Disadvantaged (FEAD).

During these inspections, it was learned that one of these OARs, who had already been temporarily expelled from the program previously, was distributing food with modified and manipulated labeling, after alleged alterations in the numbers of disadvantaged people that it claimed to serve.

For this reason, the SEPRONA of A Coruña initiated an investigation in case such events could constitute a criminal offense, transferring the police proceedings instructed to the Public Prosecutor – Environmental Prosecutor’s Office of Galicia – for operating the aforementioned entity in the four Galician provinces.

The agents carried out inspections both in the logistics center and in the four provincial headquarters of the entity, assisted by inspectors of the Functional Area of ​​Agriculture and Fisheries of the Government Delegation in Galicia and Public Health Inspectors of the Territorial Headquarters of the Department of Health in the affected provinces.

In these inspections, more than 176 tons of food from the program were located and immobilized that the entity should have distributed in previous years to disadvantaged people and that they had hidden during previous inspections of the program for presenting different types of irregularities to the quality and health regulations food and management aid programs.

For this reason, two members of said organization were investigated as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health. Likewise, the Public Health Service of the Ministry of Health proceeded to preventively suspend all the activity of said entity related to food and the Spanish Agrarian Guarantee Fund (FEGA), in addition to canceling its participation as OAR in the food aid program of the European Aid Fund for the Most Disadvantaged (FEAD).

Food valued at more than 285,000 euros



Within the framework of the aid program, the value of the food intervened would exceed 285,000 euros, calculated on the basis of the unit values ​​resulting from the contracting carried out by the FEGA.

After analyzing and reviewing all the merchandise intervened, it was determined that 70% of it was damaged, which means the loss of 122 tons of food with a value in the program of more than 132,000 euros; being only possible to recover 30% suitable for consumption.

This last fraction, which represents some 54 tons of food valued under the program at 153,000 euros, has been recovered and distributed through organizations associated with the program.

The operation has been carried out by agents belonging to the Seprona of the Civil Guard of the A Coruña Command.