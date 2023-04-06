During the day, 17.5 thousand applications were received for the Leaders of Russia contest. This was announced by the general director of the ANO “Russia – a country of opportunities”, acting. RANEPA Rector Alexei Komissarov April 5.

“At the moment, 17.5 thousand applications have already been submitted. This means that interest in the competition remains high, ”his words are quoted on website competition.

According to Komissarov, completing competitive tasks, participants will have the opportunity to lively communicate with fellow countrymen, and this is the basis for the formation of strong regional communities of managers. Teams with the best results will be able to meet with the head of the region and present their idea.

The competition has been held since 2017, where participants receive an assessment of professional competencies, an individual development plan, and also get acquainted with the leaders of large companies. Managers under the age of 55 from Russia and other countries can take part in the competition. They must have at least two years of managerial experience.

One of the main prizes of the competition is a grant in the amount of 1 million rubles, which the winner will be able to spend on training, the opportunity to meet with a mentor from leading Russian managers, career advice and support. In addition, foreigners, if they win the competition, will be able to apply for obtaining Russian citizenship under the simplified system, and if they reach the final, for obtaining a residence permit in the Russian Federation under the simplified system.

On Tuesday, April 4, Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, announced that the registration of participants in the competition had begun.

Last year, for the first time, foreigners were able to apply for participation in the competition. In total, citizens of 150 countries of the world took part in the competition, 70 of them made it to the final. Passports received 14 people. Among them are managers from Belarus, Armenia, Israel, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.