The comprehensive security plan prepared by the General Command of Sharjah Police to organize traffic and secure New Year’s celebrations 2022 and the accompanying events in all cities of the emirate succeeded in recording traffic accidents in the emirate with zero deaths, and the call center in the central operations room dealt with 17,734 phone calls between emergency and non-emergency This is done in efficient and strategic coordination with the competent leadership authorities and strategic partners.

Colonel Jassim Muhammad bin Hadda, Director of Operations Department at the Sharjah Police General Command, revealed that the Central Operations Room received about 17,734 calls during the New Year holiday, 15,854 calls to the number 999 designated for emergency cases, while it received 1,880 calls via the number 901. For non-emergency cases, noting that all communications were dealt with according to their importance to emergency and non-emergency calls, and immediately transferred to the competent authorities, stressing the continuous keenness of the Sharjah Police to reduce response time, through the use of the latest technologies, within its strategy consistent with the strategic objective The Ministry of the Interior aims to enhance security and safety.

The Director of Operations Department at Sharjah Police called on community members not to hesitate to call /999/ in the event of any emergency, and to call /901/ in non-emergency cases.

On the traffic side, Sharjah Police intensified its security presence in traffic patrols in various regions, squares, and internal and external roads of the emirate, which constituted the success factor that was achieved in achieving “zero” deaths, which contributed to achieving the goals of leadership in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior. Aiming to enhance security and safety and make roads safer.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

