Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 20:20

More than 170 people have been treated in municipal hospitals in Rio de Janeiro since Monday, the 25th, with eye burns after using styling ointments on their hair. In the ophthalmological emergency at the Hospital Municipal Souza Aguiar, in the center of Rio alone, there were 135 visits.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), patients began to show symptoms of irritation after using the ointment to braid or braid hairstyles. When they wet their hair, the chemical ingredient in the product ran into their eyes and caused the injuries.

Health Surveillance and the Rio Health Surveillance Institute (Ivisa-Rio) began an epidemiological investigation to identify which brands of products were used by patients. They also investigate in which establishments the hairstyles were done, where the products were purchased and whether they comply with the rules established by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, 27th, Anvisa issued an official note in which it stated that it had received reports from children and adults with “undesirable effects allegedly caused by cosmetic products for styling/braiding hair”. In addition to the cases in Rio de Janeiro, other patients in Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Pernambuco, São Paulo, Bahia and Paraná also had similar problems.

According to the agency, symptoms can present themselves as an allergic reaction, temporary blindness (temporary loss of vision), redness of the eyes, severe burning in the eyes, intense tearing, itching/pruritus, eye swelling and headache. In one of the cases, there was serious damage to the eyes, while some patients reportedly took up to 15 days to fully recover their vision.

For now, Rio de Janeiro concentrates most of the cases. “Most patients experience chemical conjunctivitis or keratitis (inflammation of the cornea) caused by contact with the ointment. And, the greater the amount of product that drips into the eyes, the more serious the injury can be”, said Paula Travassos, director of Hospital Souza Aguiar. “Some are arriving with very swollen eyes and unable to see, having to be guided by companions. These are conditions considered very serious.”

According to Anvisa, traces of styling ointment can remain in the hair for hours or days, which requires special care for the eyes, seeking protection when the hair comes into contact with water. “If the situation is already like this because of Christmas, it could get worse for New Year's Eve, as we know that many people end the night diving in the sea,” said Paula.