More than 170 members of various fire departments in Ecuador are fighting a forest fire in the El Ángel ecological reserve, in the Andean province of Carchi, border with ColombiaThe Risk Management Secretariat (SGR) reported this Saturday.

“For unknown reasons, a forest fire broke out in the buffer zone of the El Ángel Ecological Reserve, Espejo canton,” in Carchi, the SGR noted after indicating that for the “suffocation and liquidation” Firefighters from the city of Espejo have joined the fire, as well as park rangers from El Ángel.

Forest Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) from the fire departments of Quito, the country's capital, as well as the cities of Ibarra and Antonio Ante, in the neighboring province of Imbabura, have also attended.

“More than 170 people are carrying out suffocation work,” the SGR recalled after indicating that this Sunday an Emergency Operations Committee of the province of Carchi will be activated to reinforce the actions that will put an end to the fire in that ecological reserve of the Andean north of the country.

This fire occurs at a time when a series of incidents have occurred in neighboring Colombia. forest scourges in several areas of that country.

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, even assured that the fires could reach the Amazon region and the Pacific, two of the most jungle areas of the country, in February, so he will speak with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to take care of the jungle.

Its Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, stated that there are still 17 active fires in Colombia, exacerbated by the intense heat and lack of rain that the country is experiencing for the El Niño phenomenon.

Muhamad explained that 14 fires have already been controlled and that only in January have they been put out. 322 that have devastated thousands of hectares of forests and moors throughout the country.

EFE

