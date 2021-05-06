Over 170 organizations in Moscow have received Safe Travels Discover Moscow badges. This was announced on Thursday, May 6, by the Deputy Mayor of the capital, Natalya Sergunina.…

Sergunina noted that about 200 applications have already been received for participation in the program.

“175 organizations have already been checked by specialists and received an international mark. These are almost 40 travel companies, more than 90 hotels, as well as museums, theaters, observation decks, restaurants, cafes and other facilities. So far, the industry is focused primarily on domestic tourism, but when the global pandemic subsides, the Safe Travels mark could become an additional tool to attract foreign travelers, ”she said.

Among the sites that received special marks were the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, the Museum of Moscow, the Museum of M.A. Bulgakov, State Darwin Museum, Moscow State Museum of S.A. Yesenin, the Polytechnic Museum, the Moscow International House of Music, the Moscow Taganka Theater and the Moscow Zoo.

It is noted that in order to receive the Safe Travels Discover Moscow sign, Moscow institutions need to apply for official website… It takes 10 days to check each object or organization. If the requirements are met, the object is registered in the Safe Travels international system, information about it is placed in the Safe Travels Discover Moscow register.

Safe Travels is a global travel safety program amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It can be joined by catering enterprises, hotels, travel companies, cultural sites, tourist infrastructure facilities.

Events of various projects in Moscow related to education, leisure, sports, health care, landscaping, are united by the Moscow program “My District”. Its goal is the systemic and harmonious development of all districts of the city, regardless of their distance from the center. The program has been operating in the capital since 2018, it was launched on the initiative of Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.