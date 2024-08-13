Ciudad Juarez.- More than 17 thousand people visited Central Park last weekend, which represented a significant increase compared to the previous weekend.

On Saturday, August 10, 6,190 people enjoyed various activities offered in the recreational space, while on Sunday, August 11, 10,842 people joined in the fun.

These figures represent an increase of more than half compared to the previous weekend, when 3,780 people visited the park on Saturday and 5,844 on Sunday.

Activities offered included a Back-to-School Fair, an Indigenous Peoples Festival, and an outdoor movie screening.

This agenda attracted a large number of people of all ages and contributed to the success of the weekend in Central Park.

To keep up to date with all the activities taking place, you can follow the official social networks, on Facebook as Parque Central Juárez and on Instagram as @parquecentral.jrz.