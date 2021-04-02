POLICIA local have reported that a total of 16,618 fines have been handed out in Malaga during the first quarter of the year for non-compliance with the preventive measures aimed to combat COVID-19.

The three most frequent penalties are for not wearing a mask or failure to wear it properly, for breaking curfew rules and for non-compliance with mobility restrictions between municipalities and provinces.

The number of complaints regarding mask use or more specifically, the lack of it, tally 10,055, which represents an average of 111 fines per day, with weekends seeing an uptick in the numbers of fines handed out (138 complaints on average) compared to weekdays (105 complaints per day on average).

The weekend with the highest incidence of people fined for not wearing the mandatory face mask was the last weekend of March, which saw a surge of ends handed out in less than 24 hours, 548 in total.

Mobility restrictions between municipalities and provinces, during the same period, from January 1 to March 31, have seen 2,754 people fined, averaging 30 ends per day.

A further 3,809 complaints have been made during the first quarter of the year for breaking curfew, currently set from 11pm to 6am for the Easter week, averaging 47 penalties per day.

The current measures in force in Andalucia until April 9, covering the Easter holiday period, include the following:

Mobility between provinces of Andalucia remains banned – except for justified journeys.

Night curfew has been put back an hour, beginning at 11pm and in force until 6am the following morning.

Bars, restaurants and shops may remain open until 10.30pm – except in municipalities with a cumulative incidence rate that exceeds 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The number of people permitted at social gatherings in private homes and outside spaces in bars and restaurants will continue to be limited to a maximum of six people, reduced to four inside the premises.

