Temperatures below zero aggravate the situation of survivors and make the desperate work of emergency teams in Turkey and Syria difficult, where the toll of Monday’s earthquake (6) exceeded 16,000 deaths.

More than 72 hours after the earthquake, the period with the greatest possibility of finding survivors, the authorities fear a dramatic increase in the number of fatalities due to the high number of people who, they calculate, are still trapped in the rubble.

After the initial shock, dissatisfaction is growing among the population with the authorities’ response to the earthquake, which, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted, had “shortcomings”.

Several survivors were forced to seek food and shelter on their own. With no rescuers at various points, some watched helplessly as relatives trapped in the rubble pleaded for help until their voices could no longer be heard.

“My nephew, my sister-in-law and my sister-in-law’s sister are in the rubble. They are trapped in the ruins and there are no signs of life,” said Semire Coban, a teacher at a nursery in the Turkish city of Hatay.

“We couldn’t reach them. We’ve tried talking to them, but they don’t respond,” she added.

Rescuers continue to find survivors among the rubble, but the death toll continues to rise. The latest figures show 16,035 deaths: 12,873 in Turkey and 3,162 in Syria.

– “Disabilities” –

Erdogan on Wednesday visited two areas hard hit by the quake, the city of Kahramanmaras (the quake’s epicenter) and the Hatay region, on the border with Syria.

“Of course, there are shortcomings. It is impossible to be prepared for a disaster like this,” she said.

On the day of the visit, the social network Twitter was inaccessible in Turkey for almost 12 hours, according to AFP correspondents and the organization NetBlocks, which monitors freedom of access to the internet.

The police announced the arrest of 18 people for publications considered “provocative” on social networks, almost all of which were critical of the government’s response.

The cold makes the situation worse. Despite the -5ºC temperature, thousands of families in Gaziantep spent the night in cars or tents, unable to return to their homes or afraid to return to their properties.

Parents walked through the streets of the city in southeastern Turkey with their children on their laps, wrapped in blankets, to try to reduce the effects of the cold.

“When we sit, it hurts. I’m scared for the people trapped in the rubble,” said Melek Halici, with her two-year-old daughter covered in a blanket.

The European Union is preparing a donors’ conference in March to mobilize international aid for Syria and Turkey.

“We are running out of time to save lives together,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “No one should be left alone when a tragedy like this strikes a population,” she added.

– “Leave politics aside” –

The issue of aid is a delicate one in Syria, a country plagued by civil war, with regions under rebel control and a government that is the enmity of the West.

The White Helmets, who are leading rescue efforts in rebel zones, pleaded for help.

“We call on the international community to assume its responsibility for the civilian victims,” ​​Mohammad al Chebli, spokesman for the volunteer group, told AFP.

“It’s a real race against time, people die every second in the rubble,” he added.

The UN coordinator in Syria also called on the Syrian government to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas under rebel control and warned that emergency reserves must soon run out.

“Leave politics aside and allow us to carry out our humanitarian task,” El Mostafa Benlamlih told AFP.

The Syrian regime of Bashar al Asad has also formally asked the European Union for help.

A decade of civil war and air strikes from Syria and Russia have destroyed hospitals, caused the economy to collapse and daily cuts in electricity, fuel and water supplies.

The European Commission has asked member countries to respond favorably to requests from Damascus to send food and medicine, but with vigilance to prevent the diversion of material.

The European Union quickly sent emergency teams to Turkey, which also received help from the United States, China and Gulf countries, but initially offered minimal assistance to Syria because of sanctions against the Assad regime.

