This comes a day after the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of the seriousness of the situation around the nuclear plant, after officials appointed by Moscow began evacuating people from neighboring areas.

Ukraine is expected to launch a counter-offensive soon to recapture Russian-controlled territories, including those in the Zaporizhia region.

“(The evacuees) were placed in the temporary residence center intended for residents of the front-line areas of the Zaporizhia district of Berdyansk,” Palitsky was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Berdyansk is a port city in southeastern Ukraine on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov and has been controlled by Russia since the early days of the military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Warning of a serious accident

For his part, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, warned of the danger of a “serious nuclear accident” at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, against the background of the evacuation of a surrounding town inhabited by most of the employees at the site.

He stressed that the situation “contains potential dangers” in the vicinity of the site.

Russia’s evacuation of civilians living near the site raised fears of an escalation of conflict in the region.

The agency had repeatedly expressed concern about the safety of the plant, which contains 6 reactors, since Russia seized it, because it is located on the front line.