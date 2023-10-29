A total of 1,603 citizens of the Region of Murcia are competing this weekend for one of the 2,520 places for the scale of corporals and agents of the Civil Guard offered this year throughout Spain. The total number of people registered for the tests rises to 26,915 people. This public job offer represents the largest increase since 2011.

Of the total number of candidates, 8,531 are women, that is, 31.70%, the highest number in history. Regarding the level of training, a total of 6,178 university graduates stand out. By age range, half of the applicants are between 20 and 30 years old, leaving the average age of applicants at 28 years old. In the Region of Murcia, of the total number of candidates who opt, 479 are women, which represents around 30%.

The opposition phase is divided into four tests: knowledge, physical, personal interview and medical examination. After the competition phase to evaluate merits, in the case of the knowledge exam, 19 locations have been established, one located in Murcia. The test carried out this Saturday and Sunday consists of carrying out a series of tests on general theoretical knowledge, languages, spelling, psychotechnical and grammar.