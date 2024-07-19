The global computer outage couldn’t have come at a worse time. As thousands of passengers prepare to begin their summer vacations, an update to the software The faulty Air Canada system disrupted services at several airlines and airports around the world, including those in the United States, since early Friday morning. At least five American airlines — Allegiant Air, American, Delta, Spirit and United — were forced to suspend their services for several hours, citing communication problems. As of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Eastern Standard Time, more than 1,600 flights within, to or from the United States had been cancelled and another 4,000 were delayed. According to FlightAwarea database that tracks flight information.

Some airlines were able to resume operations as Friday morning progressed, but many said they expected disruptions to continue throughout the day. American Airlines was one of the companies that was able to resume its services, as well as UnitedDelta, and Spirit. All of these carriers also announced they would grant waivers to make it easier for people whose travel plans have been affected by the massive outage to change flights.

Travelers wait in line at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Friday, July 19, 2024. Stephanie Scarbrough (AP)

All the chaos — massive queues at several airports in the country, summer vacation plans ruined — is due to an antivirus from the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, whose update brought down Microsoft’s operating system, one of the most used in the world. “This is not a security incident or a cyberattack,” George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, clarified on his social networks. “The problem has been identified, isolated and a solution has been deployed.”

The aviation industry has been hit particularly hard by the blackout because airlines rely on a tightly coordinated schedule, often managed by air traffic control. A delay of just a few minutes can disrupt an airport and airline’s takeoff and landing schedule for the rest of the day, as happened on Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement It continued to work closely with airlines as they work to resume normal operations. “Ground stops and delays will be intermittent at several airports as airlines work through residual technological issues,” the agency said in a statement.

In addition to airlines, computer and internet service outages have also affected 911 emergency lines in several states, the U.S. Emergency Alert System reported. via X. People in an emergency situation should call their local police or fire department, the national system said. The extent of the disruption to 911 calls is unclear, but several localities have used social media to announce the lack or restoration of service as the morning progressed.

The outage has also affected hospitals, media outlets, banks, trains and dozens of businesses and services around the world, from Europe to Asia.