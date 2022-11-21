Indonesia.- At least 162 people died and hundreds were injured in a magnitude 5.6 earthquake happened on Monday in the main indonesian island, Java, a jolt that made the skyscrapers of the capital, Jakarta, tremble.

The epicenter of earthquake was located near cianjurabout 110 km southeast of jakartaaccording to him United States Geological Survey (USGS).

“I regret to report that 162 died,” said the West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, in a video that AFP had access to. Adam, a spokesman for the administration of the city ​​of Cianjur, in Java Occidental, and who, like many of his compatriots, does not have a last name, confirmed that balance.

Nevertheless, the indonesian agency Catastrophe management still gave an account of 62 deaths (after having revised the previous balance upwards, of 56 deaths).

According to that agency, more than 2,000 homes were damaged and more than 5,000 inhabitants were evacuated.

Previously, Ridwan Kamil had claimed that electricity had been partially restored at night, but without specifying whether this was the case thanks to generations or because the electricity grid was working.

For now, the authorities realized at least 700 injured but they warned that the balance could be much higher.

Agus Azhari, 19, was with his elderly mother in the family home when the living room was destroyed in a matter of seconds. The walls partly collapsed and the roof collapsed around them.

“I grabbed my mother by the hand and we ran outside,” the young man explained. “I heard people screaming and asking for help everywhere around me,” he told AFP.

Authorities reported at least 700 injured. Photo: Photo: Ridwan Kamil’s Twitter

Not enough health personnel

Herman Suherman, the head of the administration of the Cianjur citytold Metro TV that there was a constant stream of victims.

“There are many families in the towns that could not be evacuated,” he said.

According to him, Sayang Hospital in Cianjur had no access to electricity since earthquake and doctors could not operate on the victims. More health personnel are needed to care for the large number of those affected, he added.

Residents of the town transported the victims to the hospital in SUVs and motorcycles, according to images obtained by AFP. The bodies of the deceased were placed in front of the establishment, under a tarpaulin.

Shops, a hospital and an Islamic boarding school cianjur suffered significant damage during the telluric movement, according to the local press. In the media you could see several buildings in the town with the roof collapsed.

ANDCianjur Police Chief Doni Hermawantold Metro TV that the authorities rescued a woman and her baby, victims of a landslide, but that another person, who had been seriously injured, died.

Evacuated buildings in Jakarta

Indonesian Meteorological Agency claimed to have registered 62 aftershocks in cianjurwith magnitudes between 1.8 and 4.

In jakarta The jolt was also felt, but for the moment neither victims nor significant damage were recorded.

Several people rushed out of the buildings. Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, described the panic of the workers, running for the emergency exits.

“I was working when the ground trembled. I could clearly feel the shaking,” he recounted.

Indonesia often records earthquakes for being in the “ring of fire” of the Pacific, the meeting point of the tectonic plates.

In 2018, on the island of Lombok and the neighboring island of Sumbawa, a violent earthquake caused more than 550 deaths.

That same year, another earthquake, measuring 7.5 magnitude, triggered a tsunami that hit Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, killing or missing 4,300 people.

In 2006, the island of Java suffered a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in the center. There were 6,000 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.

But the country is still marked by the earthquake of December 26, 2004, with a magnitude of 9.1, off the coast of Sumatra.

The powerful tremor triggered a devastating tsunami that killed 220,000 people across the region, including 170,000 in Indonesiaone of the deadliest natural catastrophes ever recorded.