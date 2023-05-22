In the period from May 15 to May 21, 2023, on the roads of the capital, the traffic police recorded 165 accidents involving cars, motorcycles and bicycles, informs Telegram channel of the State Traffic Inspectorate of Moscow.

Over the past week, 168 people, including 28 children under 16, were injured in road accidents, 10 people died.

Car collisions and pedestrian collisions were the most common types of accidents in the specified period – 78 and 48 accidents, respectively. Employees of the Metropolitan State Traffic Inspectorate indicate that more than a third, 37.5%, of accidents involving pedestrians occurred at crossings. In addition, 25 motorcyclists and 10 cyclists were involved in road accidents last week.

According to the Moscow traffic police, the most emergency day (33 accidents) was Friday, May 19, and the fewest accidents (13 accidents) on the road were recorded on Sunday, May 21.

On May 15, the Telegram channel of the State Traffic Inspectorate of Moscow reported that between May 8 and 14, 140 accidents occurred on the roads of the capital: 140 injured, including 19 children under 16, and five dead.

According to the traffic police, the most common causes of accidents on the roads were vehicle collisions and collisions with pedestrians: in just the past week, 55 and 52 incidents were registered, respectively. Almost half of the accidents involving pedestrians (48%) occurred at crossings.