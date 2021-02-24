More cocaine has never been seized at once in Europe: Hamburg customs officials seized more than 16 tons of cocaine in five containers from Paraguay. The goods have a street value of several billion euros.

D.he customs found the largest amount of cocaine that has ever been seized in Europe in the port of Hamburg. In total, more than 16 tons of the drug were discovered in five containers from Paraguay, the customs investigation office announced on Wednesday. As a result of the German investigation into the find on February 12, another seven tons of cocaine were seized in Belgium on February 21.

The customs investigators put the total value of the drug in street sales at several billion euros. A 28-year-old man from Vlaardingen in the Netherlands is considered to be responsible for importing the 23 tons of cocaine. This was arrested on Wednesday morning in the Netherlands.

According to customs, the containers were classified as suspicious based on a risk analysis carried out by several European customs authorities. In a container testing facility in the port of Hamburg, significant irregularities were found in containers loaded with filler in tin cans. Upon closer inspection, more than 1700 doses weighing more than nine kilograms full of cocaine were found.