More than 1 thousand settlements in the Pskov region were left without electricity due to the sticking of wet snow on the wires, about 16.2 thousand people remain without electricity. This was announced on Saturday, January 2, by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

The department emphasized that the specialists have already taken “special control over the situation with the power supply to consumers in the Pskov region.”

“Due to the sticking of wet snow on the wires, blackouts occur in 35-110 kV electrical networks and massive emergency outages in 6-10 kV distribution networks. Some of the household consumers in 1008 settlements, <...> about 16.2 thousand people, remained without power supply, “the message says.

After the snowfall, the settlements of Opochetsky, Pskov, Pechora, Ostrovsky, Palkinsky and Gdovsky regions, as well as 13 socially significant objects, were left without electricity.

After the shutdown, “36 backup power supplies with a total capacity of 0.85 MW were involved”. After the accident, 91 teams of 341 specialists are involved in the restoration of networks, using 100 units of special equipment.

According to the press service of Rosseti, a special operating regime has been introduced in the Pskov region in the area of ​​responsibility of the Pskov branch of Rosseti North-West.

“110 emergency repair teams were mobilized, including 509 people, 149 pieces of equipment. For backup power supply of consumers, 21 mobile diesel generator sets with a total capacity of 2.1 MW can be used, ”Rosseti says in Telegram.

Experts work around the clock. To get to the facilities affected by the bad weather, power engineers clear the paths from fallen trees and meter-long snowdrifts.

“To strengthen the grouping of power engineers, 20 brigades from adjacent power grid companies of the Rosseti Group were sent to the Pskov region,” the message says.

On December 29, in the village of Gorky, Leninsky District, Irkutsk, electricity was cut off in residential buildings due to damage to the main cable power line due to increased loads. In total, due to the accident, 368 private houses were left without electricity.