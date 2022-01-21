The authorities of the Moscow region intend not only to reach the pre-pandemic indicators in terms of the number of tourists, but also to exceed them, RIAMO reports with reference to the Minister of Tourism of the region Alexei Shimko.

In 2019, the number of tourists in the Moscow region amounted to 22.1 million people. In 2020, it decreased to 11.5 million. In 2021, it increased and reached 15.3 million people. This year, the region intends to attract more than 16 million tourists, and in 2024 – almost 23 million, the portal informs. “Moscow region today”.

“Plans to increase the tourist flow are, of course, event tourism. And we are now completing (project – ed.) “Winter in the Moscow Region.” (…) Then “Summer in the Moscow Region” will begin,” the minister noted.

Over 120,000 people visited the museums of the Moscow Region during the New Year holidays. This is 33 thousand more than a year earlier. Most often, guests visited the “New Jerusalem” in Istra, which received 46.3 thousand people. The second most popular place went to the Serpukhov Museum of History and Art, which was visited by 8.1 thousand people. Also, for leisure during the New Year holidays, they chose the Pyotr Tchaikovsky Museum-Reserve, the Kolomna Kremlin, the Volokolamsk Kremlin, as well as the Yegorievsk Museum of History and Art.

In total, about 2 million tourists visited the Moscow Region during the New Year holidays. This is 20% more than in 2021.