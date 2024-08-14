Report released by Unicef ​​and FBSP provides data on violent deaths in 2021, 2022 and 2023; 4,944 were in 2023 alone

In the last 3 years, more than 15,000 children and adolescents up to the age of 19 were violently killed in Brazil. During this period, the proportion of deaths caused by police intervention increased. The findings are part of the 2nd edition of the report “Overview of Lethal and Sexual Violence against Children and Adolescents in Brazil”, released this Tuesday (August 13, 2024) by UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) and FBSP (Brazilian Public Security Forum).

There were 4,803 intentional violent deaths of children and adolescents recorded in 2021, 5,354 in 2022 and 4,944 in 2023.

“It is a shocking scenario. It is truly absurd that we lose 15,000 children and adolescents’ lives in 3 years.“, said UNICEF Violence Protection Officer Ana Carolina Fonseca.

However, the actual total number of deaths in the country is likely to be higher, as the State of Bahia did not provide data for 2021.

The survey includes data from criminal records such as intentional homicide (when there is intent to kill), femicide, robbery followed by death, bodily harm followed by death and deaths resulting from police intervention – whether or not the officer is on duty. Information regarding sexual violence is also collected.

For researchers, this dataset is a more complete indicator for addressing lethal violence from the perspective of public safety. The FBSP is a non-governmental organization formed by security professionals, academics and representatives of civil society.

Ana Carolina Fonseca explained to Brazil Agency that, although the study is in its 2nd edition – the 1st includes data from 2016 to 2020 – there is no direct comparison between them.

“We did not make this comparison because there are many differences in the way data is made available by the States”he stated.

Like other types of violence that affect the Brazilian population regardless of age, the violent death of children and adolescents mainly affects the black population, made up of black and brown people.

In the last 3 years, 91.6% of cases of deaths due to lethal violence among children and adolescents involved people aged 15 to 19; 82.9% were black and brown; and 90% were men.

Color factor

According to the survey, the rate of violent deaths for every group of 100,000 black people up to the age of 19 is 18.2, while among white people the rate is 4.1. This is equivalent to saying that the risk of 1 black male teenager being murdered in Brazil is 4.4 times higher than that of 1 white teenager.

UNICEF’s Violence Protection Officer identifies racism as “important point” behind this data.

“We are talking about a population that is not protected like the white population. There is an idea that this life is worth less than others.”, said Ana Carolina.

Police violence

Over the 3 years covered by the report, an increase was noted in the proportion of youth deaths caused by police intervention. Interventions accounted for 14% of cases in 2021, a proportion that rose to 17.1% in 2022 and 18.6% in 2023. This represents almost 1 in 5 violent deaths.

While the fatality rate caused by the police among residents over the age of 19 is 2.8 deaths per 100,000, in the age group of 15 to 19 years it reaches 6 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double (113.9%) the rate observed among adults.

“Unfortunately, young black lives are still in the crosshairs of police action”said Ana Carolina.

For researchers, a policy to reduce homicides with a focus on children and adolescents must, in several states, necessarily consider “control over the use of force by the police”, according to the report.

The UNICEF official highlights that 18 states in the Federation have a rate of deaths of people up to 19 years old due to police action lower than the national average (1.7 per 100,000).

The highest rates are in Amapá (10.9), Bahia (7.4), Sergipe (3.7), Rio de Janeiro (3.1), Mato Grosso (2.9), Pará (2.5), Rio Grande do Norte (2.3) and Espírito Santo (1.9). Goiás did not provide data on deaths caused by police intervention.

“We need to look at Brazil, understanding the differences and looking for, precisely, those places where this use of force is being done in an excessively lethal way, which is out of step with the rest of the country.”, said Ana Carolina.

Urban violence

The report indicates that, among young people over 15 years old, total deaths in the country are linked to characteristics that suggest involvement in urban armed violence: more than half (62.3%) of cases occur in public spaces and by people the victim did not know (81.5%).

When comparing data on male and female victims, in the universe of people aged 10 to 19, it is clear that girls are more often victims of bladed weapons and assaults than boys. In the last 3 years, around 20% of female victims died by bladed weapons and 5%, on average, by assault. In relation to male individuals, bladed weapons were the cause of 8% of cases, and assaults did not reach 2%.

Regarding the perpetrator of the crime, among the girls, 69.8% were known to the victims. When looking at the data for male victims, only 13.2% were committed by acquaintances.

Child abuse

In another study, involving children up to 9 years old, the profile of lethal violence is more associated with the context of mistreatment and domestic violence, perpetrated against these children by the people closest to them, according to the UNICEF analysis. In 2023, almost half (44.6%) of these acts take place at home and 82.1% are committed by people known to the child.

UNICEF and FNSP analysts make recommendations for security policies that can help the country combat violence against children and adolescents. Among the guidelines are controlling the use of force by the police, controlling the use of military weapons by civilians, confronting structural racism and improving systems for monitoring and recording cases of violence.

“The importance of studies like this is to understand the dynamics of violence against each group and to understand that every life matters. We need to be able to build an effective response that takes into account every boy and every girl.”, said the UNICEF representative.

