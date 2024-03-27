More than 1.5 thousand candidates have already submitted applications for the fifth, anniversary mayoral award “Innovator of Moscow,” said Deputy Mayor of the capital Natalya Sergunina.

As Sergunina said, scientists and inventors from the age of 14 can take part in the competition, either individually or as part of a team of up to five people. Registration is open until May 1st.

“The geography of applications this year covers not only Moscow, but also St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Tyumen region, Primorsky Krai and other regions of Russia. About 30 percent of applicants are university students and graduate students aged 18–25,” said Natalya Sergunina.

The competition participants will have to demonstrate their own innovative and economically promising developments. They will be assessed by an expert commission, which will include investors, representatives of business and relevant city departments.

The competition is held in three categories: “Project of the Future” – for the authors of ideas, “Changing Reality” – for the creators of market-ready products, and “Innovation Leaders” – for manufacturers of serial products. Each category offers six industry tracks, including Public Projects, Landscaping and Construction, and Industrial. The jury will evaluate the candidates' applications and select 36 winners and finalists. They will receive awards from the Mayor of Moscow in the amount of up to 1.5 million rubles, depending on the nomination. The total prize fund is 20.7 million rubles.

The Moscow Innovators competition has been held in the capital since 2020. Since then, more than five thousand scientists, inventors and entrepreneurs have taken part in it. 138 projects won prizes, sharing a prize fund of 79.35 million rubles.

Over four years, the finalists created more than 130 knowledge-intensive startups, registered over 400 intellectual property items, created about 800 new jobs, and total revenue amounted to 56 billion rubles.