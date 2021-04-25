A livestock fair with 1,500 people It was closed in the Buenos Aires town of Carmen de Areco, after verifying non-compliance with the regulations in place to stop the advance of the second wave of coronavirus.

Police sources reported that the operation was ordered after 2 p.m. on Saturday, when inspectors from the commune and local Police officers attended the event. “Fairs of Carmen”, where they found the presence of about 1,500 people, many of them without a chinstrap and without respecting the social distance in the property located on Alberti street, between Balzaretti and Cárdenas, in that town.

The authorities reported that in the place a series of breaches of the regulations arranged to mitigate coronavirus infections were noticed, at a time when the provincial authorities warn of the saturation of the health system.

Likewise, the existence of stands of traditional clothing, handicrafts, food stalls and the sale of beverages in the local canteen was found, all activities prohibited by the biosafety protocol issued by the municipality for rural fairs.

The existence of clothing and food stands that were prohibited was found.

In this context, municipal officials together with police officers who were in charge of internal security momentarily suspended the auction and They asked those responsible for the property to communicate by loudspeaker that anyone outside the purchase and sale of animals should leave the place, to decongest the spaces where the prohibited activities were operating.

Once the attendance was reduced, the authorities allowed the end of the event with the presence only of the people who had previously registered to attend the fair.

Likewise, it was reported that after its completion they proceeded to the preventive closure of the place, placing the corresponding strips and preparing the minutes that were sent to the justice of the peace and the municipal court of misdemeanors.

According to the latest official report, coronavirus cases in the province of Buenos Aires amounted to 1,238,059 after being confirmed 10,156 new infections. Meanwhile, 31,574 people have died since the start of the pandemic in the country, in March 2020.

With information from Télam

