Highlights: Farmers protesting agricultural laws break more than 1,500 mobile towers in Punjab

This movement of agitating farmers affected telecom services in many areas of Punjab

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh directs police, strict action should be taken against such people

The anger of the farmers is coming out the most on mobile towers of Mukesh Ambani’s company Jio

Chandigarh

More than 1,500 mobile towers have been demolished in Punjab by farmers opposing three agricultural laws. This movement has affected telecom services in many areas of Punjab. The Punjab government was facing allegations of not taking any action against the farmers who were damaging the towers. However, now they have given free hand to the Punjab Police to deal with such cases.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed the state police to take strict action against the people who were damaging the towers under the guise of the peasant movement. In fact, some protesters believe that the new agricultural laws will benefit billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani the most. That is why their anger is coming out on the mobile towers of Mukesh Ambani’s company Jio. Power supply to these towers has been stopped in many parts of the state and cable has also been cut.



9000 towers of Jio in Punjab, 1500 damaged

However, Ambani’s Reliance Group and Adani’s companies are not in the business of buying food grains from farmers. A source aware of the case said, “1,411 towers were damaged till yesterday. Today this figure has crossed 1,500. Some bundles of Jio’s fiber cable have also been burnt in Jalandhar. Jio has more than 9,000 towers in the state. Another source said that the most common way to damage the tower is to disconnect the power supply.



Generators lifted, videos of live employees running viral

In one case, people took the generator to the tower site and donated it to a local gurdwara. The video of some Jio employees threatening and running away is also viral. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to the agitating farmers not to take any step which would cause problems to the common people. Sources said that the state police has not taken any action against the people who broke the tower and in most cases no FIR has been registered. The Tower Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has said at least 1,600 towers have been damaged.



