On the website of the ANWB showed that traffic mainly gets stuck in the Randstad, the center and the south of the country.

It was especially busy around Rotterdam, due to a malfunction in the Kethel tunnel on the west side of the city. The A4 was therefore partially closed, according to Rijkswaterstaat. Due to holiday traffic this Easter weekend, it was also busy on the A2 and the A27 towards the south. The daily traffic jams were also longer because of the bad weather. “Thursday evening is the busiest night of the week on the road anyway,” said a spokesman for the ANWB.

Resolving the malfunction in the Kethel tunnel is expected to take several hours. An accident occurred on the diversion route towards The Hague on the A13. As a result, two lanes are closed at Berkel and Rodenrijs, which results in a delay of 40 minutes. Traffic is advised to drive via Utrecht (A20 and A12). "Or postpone your trip," says Rijkswaterstaat.

The previous record of busiest evening rush hour this year was on February 7, when the ANWB reported 884 kilometers of traffic jams. The busiest morning rush hour was on Tuesday 14 March with 1102 kilometers of traffic jams.

