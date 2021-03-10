The biggest police operation The history of peacetime Belgium led to the seizure of the largest cache of cocaine in European history on Tuesday. 17 tons of drugs, in addition to the 16 tons seized last week in Germany and the 7 seized in the Netherlands. The port of antwerp it is the apex of a triangle connecting northern Germany and Dutch ports and cities with northern Belgium as the tectonic plate of the European illegal drug trade.

The Belgian Federal Police mobilized a large part of its resources. More than 1,500 agents participated in more than 200 raids that ended with the seizure of drugs, 48 ​​people arrested and the seizure of 1.2 million euros in cash, jewelry, luxury vehicles, police uniforms and dozens of weapons. At the same time, the Dutch Police arrested 30 people related to the case and seized 28 illegal weapons.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office explained in a press conference late Tuesday in Brussels that the investigation took shape after agents penetrated a communications encryption software, the ‘Sky ECC’, through which they had access to more than 1 billion messages, of which almost half have already been decrypted.

This massive amount of information, which includes conversations between traffickers, gave the police tons of data on criminal organizations of drug traffickers, especially those located in the Belgian provinces of Antwerp and Limburg and in the south of the Netherlands. Federal prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw assured that the operation is “the largest in the history of Belgium.”

Investigators have been on the case for more than two years. Van Leeuw said that “the operation focused on taking down the infrastructure of ‘Sky ECC’, dismantling the drug distribution network and seizing the criminal assets of those responsible”. The agents seized hundreds of devices that had this communication encryption software installed.

Van Leeuw considers that this operation “shows, once again, how criminals abuse the port of Antwerp” and believes that “The legal economy is being hijacked” through these networks. The prosecutor explained that in the coming weeks and months they will continue to launch operations and open new investigations thanks to the information they have been able to decrypt.

The Prosecutor’s Office believes that, in addition to drug trafficking, the information collected by decrypting communications will allow many of the detainees to be charged with other crimes, the majority committed in the Netherlands: kidnappings and murders.

Yve Driesen, general director of the Judicial Police in Antwerp, explained that the police operation will allow to prove (before the courts) “the world of the parallel economy, people who simultaneously direct several shipments of cocaine, millionaire money transfers every week, orders for take physical reprisals and corruption at all levels of society ”.

‘Sky ECC’, a company that operates from Canada and the United States, said until yesterday on its website that it will award 5 million dollars to whoever manages to hack its network. Van Leeuw joked this Tuesday: “We already sent a letter with the bank account number of the Federal Police.” The web is inaccessible since last night.

The Prosecutor’s Office estimates that 25% of the active users of ‘Sky ECC’ globally were in Belgium and the Netherlands and that almost 15% of all the users that the company had worldwide were located within a few kilometers of the port of Antwerp. The company charged between 800 and 2,200 euros for six months of service.

