Over the weekend, the Russian justice system sentenced at least 150 people arrested in tribute demonstrations to the opponent Alexei Navalny, who died on Friday in a prison, to prison terms for violating the legislation. according to court data on Sunday.

In Saint Petersburg (northwest), judges sentenced 154 people to sentences of up to 14 days in prison on Saturday and Sunday, according to decisions published by the press service of the courts of this citythe second in Russia.

Navalny supporters pay tribute.

Human rights groups and independent media recorded more similar convictions in other cities. Alexei Navalny died on Friday at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony, where he was detained.

This weekend, police detained hundreds of Russians in dozens of cities who went to lay flowers or light candles in their honor in places where the victims of Stalinist-era repression are remembered.

