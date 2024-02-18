You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Police arrest protesters.
Police arrest protesters.
The Russian Prosecutor's Office had warned that the protests would have legal consequences.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
Over the weekend, the Russian justice system sentenced at least 150 people arrested in tribute demonstrations to the opponent Alexei Navalny, who died on Friday in a prison, to prison terms for violating the legislation. according to court data on Sunday.
(Read also: Navalny's widow will attend the meeting of EU foreign ministers this Monday)
In Saint Petersburg (northwest), judges sentenced 154 people to sentences of up to 14 days in prison on Saturday and Sunday, according to decisions published by the press service of the courts of this citythe second in Russia.
(Also read: The list of those persecuted by the Kremlin has no borders)
Human rights groups and independent media recorded more similar convictions in other cities. Alexei Navalny died on Friday at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony, where he was detained.
This weekend, police detained hundreds of Russians in dozens of cities who went to lay flowers or light candles in their honor in places where the victims of Stalinist-era repression are remembered.
AFP
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#people #demonstrated #memory #opponent #Navalny #sentenced #Russia
Leave a Reply