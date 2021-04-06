At least 157 people were killed and dozens were reported missing in floods and landslides caused by Hurricane Seroga in Indonesia and East Timor, according to a new toll announced Tuesday.

And the Indonesian Center for Disaster Management indicated that 130 people were killed on several islands near East Timor, where 27 people were also killed. The previous toll was 113 dead.

In Indonesia, rescue teams are searching for more than 70 missing people, sometimes using excavators to remove debris from the passage of the typhoon.

The very heavy rains in recent days have caused floods and landslides that sometimes wash away homes. More than ten thousand people have taken refuge in shelters.

Many homes, roads and bridges were buried in mud, and trees uprooted, hindering the work of rescue teams trying to reach the most affected areas.

“It is expected that extreme weather conditions will continue in the coming days” due to the typhoon, said Raditiya Jati, spokesman for the Indonesian disaster management agency.

The storm is now heading to the western Australian coast.