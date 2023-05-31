At least 153 people have died in prisons in El Salvador since a state of emergency was introduced in the Central American country a year ago. That appears from a report by human rights organization Cristosal, which appeared on Monday. Since the state of emergency was introduced, at least 70,000 people have been arrested, often without evidence that they have a criminal background.

None of the deceased prisoners had been convicted of the crime they were accused of, which Cristosal says shows that there are wrongful prosecutions. In addition, excessive force is used against prisoners; they all died from torture, serious injury or from being denied medicine or food.

The state of emergency was introduced in March 2022 by President Nayib Bukele to contain widespread gang violence in El Salvador. People, especially those deemed by authorities to look like gang members – for example because they had tattoos – were arrested without cause, placed in pre-trial detention and denied access to a lawyer. Although Bukele’s tough approach, which has built special mega prisons, has been strongly criticized by NGOs and foreign governments, the president is very popular among his own people.

Former president convicted

Mauricio Funes, who was president of El Salvador from 2009 to 2014, was sentenced this week to 14 years in prison for allegedly negotiating with drug gangs during his term. Funes currently resides in Nicaragua because he has no faith in a fair trial in his home country.

According to the court, Funes cooperated with the gangs and gave their leaders privileges. The current president Bukele is accused of the same things by the US government, among others, but the prosecutors in El Salvador have not opened an investigation into this to date.