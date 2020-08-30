Tens of thousands of people in Belarus have called for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko for the fourth weekend in a row, despite unprecedented threats from the authorities during mass protests. The police took action against peaceful demonstrators on Sunday on Lukashenko’s 66th birthday. Uniformed men put mainly men in prisoner transports, as can be seen in pictures and videos.

A reporter from the German Press Agency reported from Minsk that Independence Square was completely cordoned off with metal bars. The demonstrators wanted to move there. More than 150 people had been arrested by the afternoon, said the Interior Ministry.

Uniformed men tried to push back the people in the center with off-road vehicles with high metal grilles on the front bumper. You can see in pictures how women lay down in front of the street. The police were on site with a large number. Water cannons were also deployed. Protesters shouted “shame” at the police. Screams could also be heard during arrests. Occasionally the citizens resisted.

The democracy movement had called for the protest. Lukashenko should see on his birthday that the people had run out against him and his time in power, it said. There were protest marches in Minsk in various places, but also in other cities.

Protests against “Europe’s last dictator”

On the last two Sundays, hundreds of thousands took to the streets in the country to protest against “Europe’s last dictator”, as they call Lukashenko. The police did not intervene. Sunday has become the most important day of protest in Belarus.

There were protests on Saturday, in which mainly women took part. You occupy a prominent position in the democracy movement in Belarus. The Ministry of the Interior spoke of 8500 participants nationwide. 29 people were arrested. Most recently, the security forces took action against demonstrators again. When the protests began, there were thousands of arrests.

Peaceful protests in Belarus. Photo: Imago

Since the presidential election three weeks ago, people in the country between Russia and EU member Poland have taken to the streets every day. They are demanding Lukashenko’s resignation after 26 years in power and new elections. But he claims the election victory with 80.1 percent of the vote for himself. The opposition, however, considers Svetlana Tichanowskaya to be the real winner.

Internationally, the vote is criticized as grossly falsified. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin reiterated at the weekend that he believes Lukashenko to be the election winner. Looking at the allegations of falsification, he said: nothing in the world is “ideal”. During a phone call on Sunday for Lukashenko’s birthday, the two presidents agreed to meet in person in Moscow, the Kremlin announced. A point in time was not named.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Putin recently demonstratively backed his colleagues under pressure in Minsk and assured him that in the event of an escalation, security forces from his Interior Ministry would be sent to the neighboring country if necessary. Moscow had previously warned the West not to interfere in the power struggle.

In the past few days journalists have also been targeted by the authoritarian government. A reporter from the German Press Agency in Minsk reported that the accreditations had been withdrawn from several representatives of Western media. Some have already been expelled from the country. The authorities apparently want to prevent reporting on the nationwide protests.

Foreign Minister Maas sharply criticized Lukashenko

The country’s journalists’ association spoke of a massive withdrawal of work permits for media representatives from Belarus who worked for foreign television or radio stations, newspapers and news agencies. According to the WDR, an ARD camera team that was held for hours in a police station was also affected. It was released again on Saturday morning.

There was international criticism of the authorities’ approach. “If journalists are arbitrarily and without any legal basis and are prevented from doing their important work through the withdrawal of their work permit, then that is not at all acceptable,” said the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD).

Maas’ French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian said: “The arbitrary measures taken by the Belarusian authorities against journalists are contrary to the freedom of the press.”

The German Association of Journalists (DJV) called on the federal government to impose specific penalties on the government in Minsk. The WDR program director Jörg Schönenborn said that independent reporting in Belarus was “made almost impossible”. Tichanovskaya criticized the cancellation of the accreditation as an attempt to scare and intimidate society.

Regardless, the Belarusian military continued its maneuvers near Grodno in the west of the country on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Defense, tanks, paratroopers and artillery are also used. Lukashenko had threatened to use the military against demonstrators if necessary. (dpa)