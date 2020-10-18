More than 15% of the monthly precipitation rate fell in Moscow last night. According to the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, snow was recorded in some areas of the Moscow region, reports RIA News…

According to the meteorologist, up to 17 millimeters of precipitation fell in places in the region. The first snow was recorded in Volokolamsk, Dmitrov, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo.

On the eve of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in Moscow issued a warning in connection with the worsening weather conditions in the capital. It was reported that from Saturday evening in the Moscow region it will be raining, in places with sleet. Forecasters also predicted strong winds with gusts up to 20 meters per second.

According to the forecast of the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, in the center and in the north-west of the country next week, abnormally cool weather is expected with an air temperature one to two degrees below normal.

In the Russian capital, on Sunday, 6-8 degrees of heat is expected, at the beginning of next week – from 4 to 7 degrees above zero, and on Wednesday – from 1 to 6 degrees of heat.