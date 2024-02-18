Pilar de la Cruz Ríos (right) with Ana Rocío Pareja, social worker from Afemce, in Cieza. Vicente Vicens

A woman, a caregiver and without a support network, Pilar de la Cruz responds to a very common profile among those affected by this disease, whose prevalence has skyrocketed by 31.7% in the last decade. At 58 years old, she has recovered her life thanks to the help of the Afemce association

