Much has been said these days about the restrictions that exist depending on the Autonomous Communities. But the reality is that Alavés has to stick to what Madrid says and, more specifically, CSD. 75% of the total capacity will be able to enter Mendizorroza. As they fit 19,848 will be more than 14,000. Many Real Sociedad fans are sure to come.

In the case of basketball, it will be 50% and, in Buesa, there will be room for 16,000. It means that more than 7,500 spectators can enter. What happens is that the match between Baskonia and Burgos has been postponed due to the cases of coronavirus. The Basque Government has the power to legislate but, when we talk about professional competitions such as LaLiga or the ACB, the Madrid criteria rule.

The month of January is the most important at the box office level for the albiazul team. Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid have already passed through Mendizorroza but, in the coming weeks, La Real, Athletic de Bilbao and FC will play in Vitoria. Barcelona. In short, the teams that can leave the most money at the municipal stadium box office.

There are no tickets available for today’s game but there are for the clash against Biscay next week or for the matchday against Barcelona which has neither date nor time yet. It will be a complicated month also due to the issue of the January market. Players like Jean Pierre, Escalante, Jason or Capa sound to call in Vitoria.