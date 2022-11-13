French maritime services rescued more than 140 migrants who were trying to cross the English Channel in boats. This was reported in prefecture of the region November 12th.

So, on the night of November 11-12 and throughout the following day, the regional operational, reconnaissance and rescue center (CROSS) recorded information about several ships that were in a difficult situation in the area of ​​​​the Pas de Calais.

Local emergency services noticed a sinking boat with people on the night of November 11-12. As a result, the boat SNS 276 “Notre-Dame-des-Flandres” and the boat of the Belgian police lifted 40 shipwrecked people on board, they landed in the French port of Dunkirk. Then the illegal immigrants were detained by the local police.

Also, the boat of the French Navy in bad weather was able to save a sailing ship with 52 people. They were dropped off at Calais. On the same day, a little later, a French Coast Guard boat rescued another 50 people from a sinking ship.

All those who tried to swim across the strait were handed over to the border police and the fire and rescue service.

The Prefecture of Pas de Calais recalled that the Pas de Calais and the English Channel are one of the busiest sea routes, through which more than 400 ships pass daily, and the weather conditions are very often difficult.

In July, it was reported that in June alone, more than 3,000 migrants entered the UK by boat across the English Channel. This figure was a record in 2022. For the whole of 2021, almost 30,000 illegal immigrants crossed the strait.

In November 2021, Belgium and France discussed with the EU external border security agency Frontex measures to control illegal migration across the English Channel. The reason was an incident when a boat with migrants sank en route to the UK, resulting in the death of 31 people. Because of what happened in relations between London and Paris, they saw an aggravation.

Most of the illegal immigrants arriving in the United Kingdom do not speak the language, but may be eligible for benefits. According to the current law at that time, each refugee receives about £40 a week from the British budget. Migrants are also provided with housing, medicine and education, free medicine and education.

In 2020, more than 9.6 thousand attempts to illegally cross the border with the UK across the English Channel were recorded. At least six people were killed, and at least three who tried to cross the strait were missing. A total of 868 rescue operations were carried out. In 2019, the total number of detainees was almost 2.3 thousand.