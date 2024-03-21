ANDThe Israeli Army assured this Thursday that, after three days of raid on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, has killed more than 140 “terrorists” in the medical complex and has detained about 600 alleged combatants of the Palestinian militias, of which 250 have already been identified as members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

“In the last few hours, more than 50 terrorists were eliminated in exchanges of fire and weapons warehouses were located. Since the beginning of the operation, more than 140 terrorists have been eliminated in the hospital area,” the Israeli Army reported in a statement. release.

The operation of the Israeli troops, together with the Shin Bet, continues in what is the largest hospital in the Gaza Stripalthough they assure that their military operations “are precise” and “avoid harm to civilians, patients and medical equipment.”

The Army indicated that yesterday it provided 1,800 liters of water and 3.8 tons of humanitarian aid food for civilians taking refuge inside the hospital.

However, Palestinian sources reported that since last Monday there have been “families trapped and hungry” inside the hospital and that during the morning of this Thursday the Israeli Army has bombed the specialized surgery building, where the largest pharmacy in the Gaza Strip was located.

Israeli soldiers attack any moving object or person in the streets, homes and businesses with tanks

“All X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging equipment was destroyed after today's bombing of the specialized surgery building,” Palestinian sources told EFE.

These same sources reported that, in addition, Israeli soldiers attack with tanks “any moving object or person in the streets, homes and businesses” near the Al Shifa hospital, where communications have remained cut off since Monday.

For its part, the Israeli Army reported that another alleged 20 Palestinian fighters were “eliminated” in the last few hours in the center of Gaza, where it has maintained a large part of its military operations for more than three months.

It also continues its military offensive in the area of Al Qarara, north of Khan Yunis – Hamas stronghold in the south of the enclavewhere the Hebrew troops managed to identify and destroy “dozens of terrorist infrastructures,” according to the military statement.

