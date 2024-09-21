More than 140 citizens were taken to the Kursk regional hospital after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Kursk regional hospital received 142 injured civilians after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Mainly with mine-explosive, burn and bullet wounds, said the head physician of the medical institution Mikhail Lukashov, writes RIA Novosti.

“In total, since August 6, 142 civilian casualties and wounded have passed through the Kursk Regional Multidisciplinary Clinical Hospital,” the medic emphasized.

There are currently 16 patients undergoing inpatient treatment at the hospital. These patients, Lukashov specified, are in a moderate to mild condition. The remaining patients were discharged or transferred to federal medical centers.

Citizens with mine-explosive, shrapnel, burn and bullet wounds were brought to the hospital from the border regions – Sudzhansky, Korenevsky, Glushkovsky.

Lukashov assured that the hospital is fully provided with medical resources. Medicines and all necessary consumables have been collected in reserve.

On September 20, it was reported that over six thousand local residents had been evacuated from the Kursk region in a week. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that people had left for safe areas both independently and in organized columns. In particular, 5.7 thousand people were evacuated from the 15-kilometer zone on the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, reported that the situation in the areas of the Kursk region that are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is extraordinary.