More than 14 years in prison for a babysitter in Germany for raping minors

The sentence was filed without the possibility of remission of the sentence.
During the trial, the defendant declared he was sorry and acknowledged that his actions were “abominable.”
The hearing in Cologne (western Germany) sentenced this Tuesday to 14 and a half years in prison, without the possibility of remission of sentence, to a 45-year-old man prosecuted for 120 cases of sexual abuse of children, which he accessed by offering himself as a babysitter through the internet.
The defendant, a computer scientist by profession, was found guilty of abusing a total of 13 minorsaged between one month and 13 years, mostly children, committed between 2005 and 2019.
The sentence was adjusted to the request of the prosecution, also in relation to the impossibility of remission of the sentence given the dangerousness of the process.
The man he was arrested in December 2021 in the house where he lived with his wifeafter intense surveillance on the networks and after being suspected of posting or acquiring child pornography.
At the time of his arrest, he was holding a work videoconference and, after accessing his computer, it was found that he had videos and photos with those contents. On his computer’s hard drive he had millions of photo or video files with suspicious content.
EFE
